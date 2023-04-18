Tokyo [Japan], April 18 (ANI): The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers have extended their support to the Special Envoy of the UNSG and have called on Houthis to work towards an inclusive Yemini-led political process, according to a joint statement released by G7.

"Regarding Yemen, we reiterate our support to the Special Envoy of the UNSG and call on all parties, especially the Houthis, to secure a durable ceasefire and work towards a comprehensive, durable, and inclusive Yemeni-led political process," read a G7 statement.

The statement came after the meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers in Karuizawa, Nagano.

Several issues regarding cooperation for peace and stability in the Middle East and North Africa were discussed among the delegates of the G7 foreign ministers' meet.

Regarding Yemen, the G7 also called on the Houthis to lift any impediments to the delivery of humanitarian assistance, especially with regard to women and girls. "We express our appreciation for the concerted efforts by the Government of Yemen and other countries in the region, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Sultanate of Oman. We call on all relevant parties and the international community to support the implementation of the UN-led plan to salvage the FSO Safer, including swiftly filling the remaining funding gap," read the statement.

G7 condemned all forms of violence against civilians, including terrorism and wrote in the statement, saying, "De-escalation, stability, and regional prosperity are key priorities. We call on Israelis and Palestinians to take steps to build trust toward the realisation of a two-state solution, which envisions Israel and a viable Palestinian State living side by side in peace and security and mutual recognition. All parties must refrain from unilateral actions that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution, including settlement activities and incitement to violence."

The G7 also reiterated its support for the historic status quo in Jerusalem and Jordan's special role in this regard. "We welcome the recent meetings in Aqaba, Jordan, and Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, between Jordan, Egypt, the U.S., Israel, and the Palestinian Authority aimed at deescalating tensions, and hope the commitments in the resulting Joint Communiques will be fulfilled in good faith. We will continue assisting the Palestinians to enhance their economic self-reliance. We call for the international community's broad and sustained support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East," the statement read.

Stating its stance on Syria, the G7 said, "In Syria, we remain firmly committed to an inclusive, UN-facilitated political process consistent with UNSCR 2254. We underscore the need for the international community to continue supporting the UN Special Envoy. We reiterate that the international community can only consider reconstruction assistance after there is authentic and enduring progress towards a political solution in line with UNSCR 2254."

"We condemn the ongoing atrocities against the Syrian people. We are firmly committed to accountability for those responsible for the use of chemical weapons and violations of 8 international laws, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, as applicable. We continue to urge the Syrian regime to comply with its obligations under UNSCR 2118. We also confirm our continued commitment to supporting the Syrian people through all necessary means, including early recovery assistance as appropriate. We call for full and unhindered humanitarian access to all Syrians in need, particularly through UN cross-border aid for which there is no alternative in scope or scale," the statement read further. (ANI)

