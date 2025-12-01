New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The 10th edition of India-Indonesia joint special forces exercise, Garuda Shakti, will take place from December 3-12 in Bakloh, as per the Indian Army.

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding through Special Forces-specific operations, including counter-terrorism drills, heliborne missions, combat shooting, drone and C-UAS employment and surgical strike planning in semi-mountainous terrain, further strengthening the robust defence partnership between the two nations, as per the Indian Army.

The exercise comes on the heels of the recent visit of Indonesia's Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin to India.

India and Indonesia on Thursday agreed to deepen the defence cooperation between the two nations by stepping up the maritime security coordination and enhancing collaboration in defence technology.

During the 3rd India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue discussions, co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, both leaders centred their talks on strengthening defence industry partnership, expanding military-to-military engagements and reinforcing a shared strategic vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, both sides reiterated the significance of a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and noted the strong convergence between the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

They also agreed to intensify cooperation in maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience and joint operational readiness, and to deepen engagement through regional frameworks, including the Indian Ocean Rim Association under India's chairmanship.

Indonesia further welcomed India's proposal to establish a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee to advance work on technology transfer, joint R&D, certification harmonisation and supply-chain linkages.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the Dialogue and committed to sustaining high-level exchanges and practical cooperation across defence and security areas to strengthen peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

