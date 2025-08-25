Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Ghassan Alian, has published on Monday a series of alarming videos on his English-language X account showing Hamas operatives beating, abusing, and shooting Gaza residents.

Addressing the international community, Alian wrote, "Hamas embodies the essence of evil. The shocking footage illustrates how Hamas oppresses the population, abuses civilians, and uses unrestrained violence against people in order to maintain its bloody rule and consolidate its power. Hamas once again proves that it does not represent the residents of Gaza - it rules over them with force, fear, and cruelty."

The videos, widely circulated on social media in recent days, provide graphic evidence of the ongoing abuses inflicted on Gaza's population by armed Hamas members. (ANI/TPS)

