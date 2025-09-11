Kathmandu [Nepal], September 11 (ANI): A brief chaos ensued at the press briefing of Gen-Z leaders in Kathmandu as they addressed the media.

Amid ongoing anti-establishment protests across the country, the youth leaders at the forefront of these demonstrations explained that widespread corruption and political stagnation were the core reasons driving their mass mobilisation against the government.

The protest leaders in a press conference on Thursday have also collectively endorsed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after widespread protests across the nation.

"We are staging this movement against corruption, as it is rampant," said Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal, echoing the frustrations of thousands of young Nepalese who have taken to the streets in Kathmandu and other major cities since September 8.

Another Gen Z leader, Junal Gadal, emphasised the choice of leadership for the transition phase, stating, "We should choose Sushila Karki as the best option as the guardian of the country." Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice, is widely regarded for her stance against judicial and political corruption.

The Gen Z-led movement, which initially began as a peaceful protest, has seen moments of violence and chaos, which the leaders blame on political infiltrators.

"We had called for a peaceful protest, but the political cadres caused the arson and then vandalised the infrastructure," said Gen Z leader Anil Baniya. "We are not trying to change the constitution, but to make necessary amendments to it. Through online surveys, the Gen Z leaders voted for Sushila Karki. Within six months, we will head to elections."

Ojashwi Raj Thapa, another face of the youth uprising, addressed the challenges within the movement, warning against attempts by political actors to create division.

"We are not capable of taking full leadership yet, and it will take us time to mature into that role," Thapa said. "Some party members think they can infiltrate and divide us. This bloodshed is your doing, the doing of old leaders. We don't want violence. We want the parliament dissolved, not the constitution scrapped."

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the probable candidate of the Gen Z movement.

Meanwhile, 31 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in clashes with security forces during the anti-corruption demonstrations across the country, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens. (ANI)

