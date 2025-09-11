Did Comedian Rahul Pandya Joke About Charlie Kirk’s Assassination in His Stand-Up Act? Old Video Circulated With Fake Claim

New York, September 11: A viral claim is circulating online suggesting that NYC comedian Rahul Pandya praised the “assassination” of Charlie Kirk in his stand-up act, calling it “refreshing to see an assassination pulled off successfully this time,” and that he should be banned from all comedy venues. The clip being shared has stirred outrage, but a closer look reveals key details that challenge this narrative.

The video of Pandya in question was originally posted on December 27, 2024, months before Charlie Kirk’s reported death on September 10, 2025. This timeline makes it impossible for the comedian’s remark to have referred to Kirk. Contextually, observers suggest the comment was most likely about the December 4, 2024, killing of Brian Robert Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Manhattan. What Was Charlie Kirk’s Last Instagram Post? US Conservative Activist’s Final Post on Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska’s Stabbing Goes Viral After His Death.

Thompson was shot by a masked assailant while entering a hotel for a company investors’ meeting, and the shooter, Luigi Mangione, was later charged with the murder. Investigators reported that Mangione had expressed “ill will” towards corporate America in a handwritten document. Did TMZ Staff Cheer for 30 Seconds Before Charlie Kirk's Death News Was Announced on Livestream? Harvey Levin Issues Clarification Over 'Tone Deaf Laughter' After Laura Loomer's Post.

While the exact intent behind Pandya’s comment remains unclear, the claim linking it to Charlie Kirk is factually incorrect. Given the video predates Kirk’s death by over eight months, it is impossible that Pandya was referencing him.

This case highlights how old videos can be misleadingly repurposed to generate outrage. Social media users sharing the clip as commentary on Kirk’s death are amplifying a false narrative. Therefore, the video should be considered in its original context, likely relating to Thompson’s death, not Kirk’s.

Claim : Comedian Rahul Pandya praised the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Conclusion : The video predates Kirk’s death and was most likely referring to Brian Thompson, making the claim false. Full of Trash Clean

