Seoul [South Korea], November 18 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor's high-end car brand Genesis will unveil its Electrified GV70, a mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV) model, for the first time at the motor show in Guangzhou, China, on November 19.

Genesis released Electrified GV70's teaser images on its website and SNS on November 16, and announced that it will unveil the actual model at the 'Genesis Guangzhou Motor Show World Premier' event held at 11:40 am on November 19.

The Electrified GV70 is the third Genesis' electric vehicle (EV) following the Electrified G80 and the platform-based dedicated EV GV60. It will be reportedly released in the first half of next year.

In the teaser images, the Electrified GV70 is also applied with a closed crest grill, which is also applied to the Electrified G80, and a button with engraved alphabet 'G' used for opening and closing the charger.

Genesis previously announced in September that it will release all new cars as hydrogen and battery cell EVs from 2025 and complete a lineup of eight models of hydrogen and battery cell EVs by 2030 to lead the luxury EV market. (ANI/Global Economic)

