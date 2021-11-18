Kabul [Afghanistan], November 18 (ANI): The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for two explosions that hit western Kabul on Wednesday, Sputnik reported citing Arab Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

The first blast hit the Dashte Barchi area and killed four people leaving two more injured, according to locals. It was followed by another explosion, which claimed the lives of five civilians and injured seven others, Sputnik quoted a source as saying.

Also Read | Coronavirus in Animals: SARS-CoV-2 Spreads Like Any Other Virus Among White-Tailed Deer, Other Wild Animals in US.

Deborah Lyons, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, has said that the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) is now expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces and the Taliban are unable to stop them.

"Major negative development has been the Taliban's inability to stem the expansion of the Islamic State Khorasan Province," Lyons said during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan. (ANI)

Also Read | Afghanistan: Taliban Arrest Man for Selling At Least 130 Women in Northern Jawzian Province.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)