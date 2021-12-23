Tbilisi [Georgia], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Wednesday reported 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 916,477, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 3,072 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 869,411.

Meanwhile, 52 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 13,221.

According to Georgia's Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia, 24 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been registered in Georgia so far.

As of Wednesday, the country had administered a total of 2,414,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

