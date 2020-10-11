Tbilisi [Georgia], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 523 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its total tally to 11,794.

Of the 523 new cases, 194 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Sunday, 6,327 of the 11,794 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 85 others have died, said the center.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on February 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

