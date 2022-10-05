New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): German envoy to India Philipp Ackermann attended the Dussehra celebration in his neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, ambassador Ackermann said wished everyone a happy Dussehra - the celebration of the victory of good over evil.

Also Read | US, China Relations Turning 'Lethal'; Beijing Reluctant To Cooperate in Fixing Fentanyl Menace.

"Attended #Dussehra (Vijayadashmi) in my neighborhood. A heady mix of sights and sounds with wonderful warm people around. I had an amazing evening! Wishing everyone a #happydussehra - the celebration of the victory of good over evil," the German envoy tweeted.

With the occasion of Dussehra being celebrated throughout the country to mark the victory of good over evil, several effigies of Raavan were burnt on Wednesday to end the annual Durga Puja festival.

Also Read | The Yemi Lab: South Korea Builds 1,100 Meters Underground Physics Laboratory in Mount Yemi To Explore Universe.

Dussehra is that time of year when the well-known Ramlila is held, massive fairs are organized and people gather in large numbers to see Raavan effigies burst into flames, and the aroma of traditional sweets fills the air.

As the nine-day-long Navratri came to an end on Vijayadashmi, people in various cities across the country including Leh, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Patna and Amritsar among others celebrated the auspicious festival by burning Raavan effigies.

The Dussehra celebration at the Ram Leela ground in Delhi was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar along with Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Vice President was presented a mace (Gada) by the Ramlila organisers and he also released white pigeons- symbol of peace. Thereafter, he held a bow and symbolically shot an arrow marking the Ravan Dahan on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)