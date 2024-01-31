New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): German State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs to India, Leonie Gebers, extended an invitation to Indian professionals to Germany's labour market during her visit to Delhi's Don Bosco Technical Institute.

Leonie Gebers emphasised the great potential of India and expressed Germany's interest in collaborating across different sectors.

"So I would like to welcome Indian professionals to our country and to our labour market," she said in an interaction with ANI.

The German delegation, led by German Secretary of State at the Federal Foreign Office Susanne Baumann and Leonie Gebers, engaged in discussions to explore avenues for cooperation.

"India is a really great country and has a lot of potential...We look at India for different sectors and to find a way to cooperate because, in the end, both sides can profit from cooperation. We had a lot of interesting meetings, and I would like to say that we welcome Indian professionals in our country," she said.

Gebers also highlighted the benefits of collaboration, emphasising mutual profitability for both nations, outlining Germany's strengths, including a robust industry, excellent infrastructure, and a rich cultural and natural heritage. The diverse and welcoming population of Germany was presented as an inviting environment for Indian professionals.

"I would like to tell you what we can offer in Germany. We have a strong industry. We have excellent infrastructure. Last but not least, we have a wonderful cultural and natural heritage and a diverse and welcoming population," she added.

Germany is India's biggest trading partner in Europe, its 5th biggest trading partner in the world, 8th largest source of FDI, and the 2nd most important partner in terms of technological collaborations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Indo-German cooperation in trade and technology is one of the most dynamic facets of the bilateral partnership. The Joint Commission on Industrial and Economic Cooperation, led by the Finance Minister from the Indian side and the Economics Minister from the German side, meets regularly, the MEA said in a release.

A highly skilled labour force is a fundamental strength of German industry. Special importance is thus given to Indo-German cooperation in the field of vocational education and training to create industry-institute linkages and provide skilled manpower for various sectors in the Indian economy, it added. (ANI)

