World News | Germany Extends Social Distancing Rules Until June 29

Berlin [Germany], May 27 (ANI): Germany has extended social distancing measures until June 29 in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

"The federal government and the states today agreed on a joint decision on how to act on restrictions on contacts associated with coronavirus," Sputnik quoted a statement by German cabinet.

"An important part of the decision of the head of the federal chancellor's department and the heads of the senates and state chancelleries is that contact restrictions will remain until June 29," it said.

Germany has so far reported 1,81,000 coronavirus cases. Over 8,400 people have died from the deadly virus in the country. (ANI)

