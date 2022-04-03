Berlin [Germany], April 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Berlin declined Kyiv's request to supply 100 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine, German media Welt reported on Sunday, citing defence sources.

Last Wednesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov sent a letter to the German Defense Ministry asking for 100 Marder-type IFVs and other heavy weaponry. Sources in Kyiv told Welt that German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht rejected the request in a phone conversation with Reznikov .

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: 'Opposition Is Still Unable To Understand What Happened Today', Says Imran Khan.

Earlier, the German Defence Ministry confirmed the receipt of Kyiv's request to Welt, saying that all Marder IFVs are bound by NATO commitments, therefore their withdrawal from positions would then have to be resolved within NATO. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)