Islamabad [Pakistan], May 27 (ANI): Gilgit-Baltistan(GB) Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan was booked in a case of alleged shelling and open fire on the police during former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan's Azadi March on May 25.

The FIR lodged by the police claimed that CM Kurshid along with his security personnel chanted slogans against the Pakistan government and the administration, reported Geo News. Besides, they kept firing on the police personnel.

The FIR was registered at Saddar Hassan Abdal police station. The police said that the chief security officer of the GB Chief Minister along with 50 other policemen have also been nominated as suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police on Thursday registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan along with 150 other PTI members in connection with the riots that occurred during his Azadi March in Islamabad.

Cases were registered against PTI leaders Imran Ismail, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Ali Amin Gandapur. Two separate cases were registered at the Kohsar Police Station for "rioting and arson".

Earlier, ahead of the march, police arrested key members of the PTI and cut off the capital Islamabad under the direction of the Shehbaz Sharif government. The government rounded up over 1,000 PTI leaders and workers in a crackdown designed to derail the party's plans for a massive power show in Islamabad.

The Pakistan PM reached the capital city late Wednesday night, breaking through the barriers by braving police shelling to enter the Red Zone. They subsequently dispersed from the area after negotiations with the police. The Pakistan government deployed the army in Red Zone to "protect important government buildings" amid rising tensions in the country.

Tension gripped the country as clashes took place between police and PTI workers after authorities tried to block them from moving toward D-Chowk in the federal capital.

Previously, Imran Khan had warned that his supporters would not vacate D-Chowk until a date for fresh polls was announced by the Shehbaz Sharif government. (ANI)

