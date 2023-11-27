Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], November 27 (ANI): Ever since the illegal occupation of Gilgit-Baltistan by Pakistan, the people of the region have been facing difficulties. The people of Gilgit-Baltistan have never been granted the rights they deserve, as successive governments in Islamabad have continued to treat them unfairly.

However, in the past few years, the common people in the region have started to express their anger towards the government in Islamabad. In the absence of any growth and development, people are venting their grievances through different organisations.

Recently, on the call of the Awami Action Committee Gilgit-Baltistan, protest meetings were held in the Pak-occupied region demanding the proper share in taxes. "The federal government collects the tax on our mountains, tourist points and from the climbers who come here. We don't get our proper share. The money that comes from the tourism sector also goes to the federal government. Apart from that, the government is getting crores of money from the new NHA toll plaza. We are just demanding our proper share and legal rights," said Faizan Mir, leader of the Awami Action Committee.

There are widespread protests in Gilgit-Baltistan against the government over issues such as load shedding, poor education, and unemployment. The fact that Gilgit-Baltistan's leadership has partnered with the Islamabad regime to plunder resources has left the populace disillusioned. The residents of Gilgit-Baltistan allege that both governments are robbing them of everything, including food.

Wheat prices have been significantly increased in Gilgit-Baltistan, and protesters in the region want the wheat subsidy to be restored as quickly as possible. The Islamabad-controlled government in Gilgit-Baltistan is also facing backlash for supplying low-quality wheat.

Threatening the government with a shut-down strike, people have said that if their demands are not met soon, they will start blocking the roads.

While demanding basic necessities like employment, energy, wheat, and education, the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan are also bringing up the problem of land grabbing.

According to reports, the Pakistani Army and officials of security services are engaged in illegal land grabbing in the region.

In such troublesome circumstances, the opening of the Skardu-Kargil road has been demanded by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, who feel that it is the only way to lessen the darkness in their lives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)