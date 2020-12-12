Maryland [US], December 12 (ANI): The global coronavirus cases has crossed 70 million and 1.59 million deaths, as per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.

As of 3:30 am IST, the total number of infections globally stood at 70,025,535, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU). The fatalities due to the Wuhan-originated virus stand at 1,590,323.

The US continues to be the worst-affected from the pandemic reporting over 15,758,661 cases. The US also has the highest number of fatalities in the world from the virus reporting over 294,056 deaths.

India and Brazil continue to be the second and third most-affected countries in the world reporting over 9.7 million cases and 6.78 million cases respectively. Brazil has the second-highest death toll in the world after the US reporting 179,765 deaths across the South American country.

The dashboard reported that Russia's tally stands at 2,574,319 and 45,370 deaths, making it the fourth most-affected country in the world from the pandemic. Meanwhile, France is at fifth position reporting 2,405,127 cases and 57,671 deaths.

The UK has reported 1,814,393 cases and 63,603 deaths while Italy has reported 1,805,873 cases and 63,387 cases, according to the live dashboard.The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

