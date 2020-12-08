Baltimore [US], December 8 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases has breached the 67.5-million mark globally, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

As per the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at JHU, the global tally stood at 67,535,605 as of 6.56 am (IST) Tuesday. As many as 1,543,237 patients worldwide have succumbed to the pathogen so far.

The live dashboard reported that 43,435,568 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 worldwide.

It further reported that India continues to maintain the top spot with regard to the most recovered patients in the world with 9,139,901 recoveries.

The United States continues to be the most affected country by the virus with its total cases nearing 15 million. As per the latest update, the US has reported 14,933,847 cases and 283,631 deaths, the most in the world. As many as 5,714,557 have recovered from the virus across the US.

India and Brazil continue to be the second and third most affected countries from the pandemic with 9,677,203 and 6,623,911 cases respectively. Brazil has reported 177,317 deaths, the second-highest number of fatalities after the US.

Russia has reported over 2,466,961 cases and 43,122 fatalities due to the pathogen, while France reported 2,349,059 coronavirus cases and 55,613 deaths.

Italy has reported 1,742,557 cases and 60,606 deaths. The United Kingdom's cases stand at 1,742,524 with 61,531 deaths.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom on Tuesday will become the first country to administer the new coronavirus vaccine developed jointly by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech in an inoculation programme, to be watched closely around the world.

Hundreds of thousands of vials of the vaccine, manufactured at plants across Europe, were shipped through the Channel Tunnel over the weekend in special containers that keep the jabs at ultra-low temperatures. The UK has become the first country in the world to authorise the emergency use of the vaccine, which is found to be 95 per cent effective. (ANI)

