Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 25 (ANI/WAM): The largest edition of Global Food Week has concluded in Abu Dhabi. The Week saw historic deals reached over three days, with 58 agreements at the value of AED 6.6 billion, reflecting a 6.5 per cent increase to the previous edition.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Global Food Week 2025 saw the return of some of its leading international exhibitions, including the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition and the 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, as well the launch of new events including Global Food Talks, the AgriTech Forum, the Alternative Proteins Initiative (PALT) and a wide range of accompanying activities.

Also Read | Who Is Timothy Mellon, the Mystery Donor Who Gave Donald Trump USD 130 Million To Pay Soldiers During US Govt Shutdown.

Over three days, Global Food Week attracted more than 40,108 attendees, a 16 per cent increase compared to the 2024 edition, where they were able to view the latest food and beverage products and services from local and international exhibitors.

An enhanced Hosted Buyers Programme contributed to this edition's success, which connected exhibitors with 400 elite, pre-qualified buyers for tailored networking and meetings. This approach maximised exhibitor exposure and delivered significant value to all participants.

Also Read | Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns of 'Open War' if Ongoing Peace Dialogue Fails.

The Global Food Talks, which concluded on the second day, featured over 22 keynote speeches, expert panel discussions, presentations, and fireside chats from 30 local and international experts across the food and beverage industry. These sessions shone a light on leading trends shaping the future of food, including food security, resilient food systems, innovation, technology, and best global practices.

The AgriTech Forum took place for the first time at Global Food Week, aiming to empower food producers and farmers worldwide, connect stakeholders, and advance the UAE's vision for food sustainability and security. The opening day featured panel discussions on driving innovation across all stages of agriculture.

On the second day, the Agricultural Investment Forum was launched to foster sustainable development, strengthen the food security system, and create an attractive environment for agricultural investments, showcasing success stories from across the UAE. The forum included educational sessions and highlighted more than 30 diverse investment opportunities to promote sustainable growth in the agricultural sector.

The third day of the AgriTech Forum focused on farming and scientific research, with leading experts presenting the latest studies supporting food security in arid environments. Sessions addressed topics such as sustainable animal production, honeybee health, sustainable agriculture as a strategic tool for food security, and artificial intelligence technologies.

The Farmers Zone also provided local farmers with a dedicated platform to showcase the richness and diversity of Emirati produce, highlighting their essential role in strengthening the UAE's food security.

Through this initiative, farmers had the opportunity to present their products to international buyers, major distributors, and hospitality groups. Global Food Week also honoured local farmers at the Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Pavilion, where more than 150 outstanding farmers, livestock breeders, and honey producers from across the UAE were celebrated.

New features and initiatives debuted at Global Food Week, including the launch of the PALT initiative by ADIO. This initiative showcased the latest innovations in plant-based, fermented, and cultivated protein products. Leading industry pioneers participated in panel discussions, sharing insights into the technologies driving this sector and shaping the future of food.

Among the event's highlights was the National Cup Tasters Championship organised by the Speciality Coffee Association of the UAE. This competition featured 48 participants vying to identify coffee types from various samples. Adeola Peter Akingbade from Laura Coffee was crowned the winner, showcasing the skills of UAE cup tasters on both local and global stages, with the winner set to represent the UAE at the World Cup Tasters Championship next year.

Additionally, the World Gourmet Show provided visitors with an interactive experience, giving them the chance to learn cooking techniques from Michelin-starred chefs through live demonstrations and classes on both local and international dishes, allowing attendees to engage directly with culinary experts, discover new flavours, and enhance their own cooking skills in an interactive setting.

Global Food Week 2025 embodied a collective commitment to ensuring food security for future generations, leveraging Abu Dhabi's strategic position as a hub for agricultural innovation and trade. It was a powerful platform showcasing the UAE's leadership in food resilience and its role as a global hub for sourcing, investment, and innovation in the food sector. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)