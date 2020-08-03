Thessaloniki (Greece), Aug 3 (AP) A small training plane crashed into a village coffee shop in northern Greece Monday, injuring the teenage pilot and causing minor damage, authorities said.

Police said the accident occurred during a morning training flight.

Also Read | Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's Health is Clinically Stable, Multidisciplinary Team of Doctors Closely Monitoring His Health Condition: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

The 19-year-old pilot, who was flying solo, apparently lost control of the light aircraft and hit a large tree in the main square of Proti, a village in the Serres area east of Thessaloniki.

The tree broke the force of the crash and the plane proceeded to hit a first-floor balcony above the coffee shop before settling with its tail on the ground against the building's facade, without catching fire.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases Globally Increased More Than 5-Fold, Death Toll Tripled in Past Three Months, Says WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The coffee shop was closed at the time.

The pilot was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, while nobody else was hurt.

Police said that the young man lived in a nearby village, and that his mother, who works in Proti, was at her work at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)