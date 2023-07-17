Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday met with Thomas Jordan, the Chairman of Governing Board, Swiss National Bank, during the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting.

The meeting was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

RBI Deputy Governor MD Patra was also present on the occasion.

"Governor Shri@DasShaktikantamet with Dr Thomas Jordan, Chairman, Governing Board, Swiss National Bank (@SNB_BNS), in the presence of RBI Deputy Governor Dr M.D. Patra in #Gandhinagar during the #G20summit," RBI stated in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting commenced in Gandhinagar. The two-day event will culminate on July 18.

On the sidelines of the event, ‘G20 Workshop on Interlinking of Fast Payment Systems (FPS) – a fast track to enhance cross-border payments’ was also carried out, the Ministry of Finance stated in a tweet.

The opening address was delivered by Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor, Bank of England Chair of the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI), setting the tone for two panel discussions.

“The panellists discussed how to strengthen the public and private sector commitment to establishing cross-border FPS interlinking arrangements. Today’s engaging discussion provided valuable insights for the upcoming Interim report to the G20 on governance, risk management and oversight considerations in FPS interlinking arrangements,” the Ministry stated.

The two-panel discussions were moderated by Kah Kit Yip, Adviser, Governance and Scheme Lead for Nexus, BIS Innovation Hub and T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor RBI.

The panellists included Faisal Alhijawi, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Buna, Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Maha M Bahou, CEO JoPACC, Azleena Idris, Senior Director, PayNet Malaysia, for the first panel, and Ulrich Bindseil, Director General, European Central Bank, Javier Perez-Tasso, CEO, Swift and Daranee Saeju, Assistant Governor, Bank of Thailand for second panel, the Ministry added.

The discussion was summarised with concluding remarks by Vivek Deep, RBI Executive Director. (ANI)

