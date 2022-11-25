Berlin, November 25: Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, an Indian-origin German citizen has been appointed to the Thuringia state Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party Presidium, Asian Lite International reported. It is the first time that an Indian-origin German national has been appointed to a state presidium in Germany by the CDU.

Randhawa has been an active member of the CDU and has worked for the party for several years. Notably, the Christian Democratic Union is a political party in Germany and Friedrich Merz has been federal chairman of the CDU since 31 January 2022. Earlier in August, Gurdeep Singh Randhawa was elected as the first representative of the Indian community in Germany. Delhi Police Arrests Punjab Man Over Alleged Murder of Australian Woman in 2018 in Queensland.

As a representative of the Indian community, Randhawa's work was to make the concerns of the Indian community heard. His task was also to encourage Indians to become politically active. Randhawa continues to have business ties with India and is also involved in humanitarian work, especially for the rights of Sikhs and the people of Punjab.

After being appointed as the first representative of the Indian community in Germany in August, Gurdeep Singh Randhawa said, "It is important to me that there is genuine togetherness in society. This also applies to the different cultures and origins that are united in our country." Mass Shootings: US President Joe Biden Renews Call To Ban Assault Weapons As Gun Violence Continues.

Gurdeep Singh Randhawa further added, "There are different generations living in Germany, who are living with the German and Indian culture. I would like to bring new impulses and innovative ideas to the political level with their support."

In August, Indian Embassy in Germany congratulated Gurdeep Singh Randhawa on being appointed as the representative of the Indian community by CDU. Indian Embassy in Germany tweeted, "@eoiberlin congratulates Mr. Gurdeep Singh Randhawa on being appointed as the representative of the community in by @cdu_thueringen! Our best wishes to him for strengthening the voice of the vibrant community in and representing their concerns and interests."

Meanwhile, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) state chairman Christian Hirte said in August, "India is not only an important partner for us. In Germany, too, Indians and citizens of Indian origin make many important contributions to our society." Hirte added, "We want to honour that and actively approach the community. As a civic party, we are open to all who share our values based on the Christian image of man."

