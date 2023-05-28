Punjab (Chandigarh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Gurdwaras are sanctuaries of spirituality that are devoid of any political or extremist agenda and a place where everyone can find solace and gain spiritual wisdom, author Antariksh Singh wrote for Khalsa Vox.

It is a place where both Sikhs and non-Sikhs alike can find peace, develop spiritual wisdom, and learn about Sikhism's rich past and customs.

"By upholding the sanctity of Gurdwaras, the community can ensure that these sacred spaces continue to foster harmony, compassion, and a sense of collective well-being," the author said.

Gurdwaras, a sacred place for Sikhs to worship are important spiritual, community, and teaching centres for the revered Guru Granth Sahib. These holy places have historically acted as beacons of peace, togetherness, and compassion, representing Sikh Gurus' teachings.

"However, as emphasised in a recent tweet, circulating on social media, the glorification of terrorists such as Parmjit Singh Panjwar, the Chief of Khalistan Commando Force, in the Gurdwara Sikh Centre Frankfurt, Germany, the museum has raised concerns about the holiness and purpose of Gurdwaras," Singh opined in Khalsa Vox.

It is critical to emphasise that Gurdwaras should remain completely dedicated to spiritual practises while condemning behaviours that contravene the teachings of Sikh Gurus, he added.

Gurdwaras should remain spiritual havens free of political or radical agendas. The community can guarantee that Gurdwaras continue to nurture harmony, compassion, and a sense of collective well-being by protecting the purity of these hallowed sites, the author writes in Khalsa Vox. (ANI)

