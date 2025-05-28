World News | Guyana Affirms Support Against Terrorism to All-Party Delegation Led by Shashi Tharoor

Georgetown [Guyana], May 28 (ANI): The All-Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Shashi Tharoor was conveyed of Guyana's support in India's fight against terrorism.

Guyana's side appreciated India's unity displayed through the all-party visit there.

Also Read | iPhone Exports From India: Apple's Shipments of India-Made iPhones to US Surged 76% to 3 Million Units in April, Says Omdia Report.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "In a reception hosted by High Commissioner of India to Guyana, the Friends of India in Guyana conveyed a resounding message of unwavering support from the Indian community and diaspora in Guyana to their brothers and sisters in India that Guyana will stand with India in India's fight against terrorism."

"They underlined their unequivocal support to India in India's policy of Zero Tolerance for Terrorism and appreciated India's unity and resolve across the entire political spectrum displayed by the visit of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation from India," he added.

Also Read | Trump vs California: US President Donald Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Funding to California Over Transgender Athlete AB Hernandez's Participation in CIF State Finals.

https://x.com/IndiainGuyana/status/1927544965472673909

The delegation also held talks with the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who condemned terrorism and said that terrorism has no place in the civilised world. He also affirmed Guyana's support to India.

"Welcoming the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the State House, H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali underscored that India-Guyana partnership not just about friendship and cordial relations it is about the bonds of blood shared over generations. He assured the Indian delegation Guyana's unwavering support in India's fight against terrorism and underlined that there is no place for terrorism and extremism in the civilized world and such actions deserve a befitting response," he said.

The delegation then held talks with Guyana's Foreign Minister, National Security Advisor, Chief of Defence Staff, Commissioner of Police and other senior delegates from Guyana's national security establishment and noted important areas of cooperation.

"Thereafter, the delegation interacted with a high-level delegation comprising Guyana's Foreign Minister Hon'ble Hugh Hilton Todd, National Security Advisor, Chief of Defence Staff, Commissioner of Police and other senior delegates from Guyana's national security establishment. Both sides noted with appreciation the recent initiatives in the field of security and defence cooperation and emphasized the need to further strengthen the ongoing engagement, especially after the historic visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, to Guyana in November 2024," the post stated.

https://x.com/IndiainGuyana/status/1927544305024901343

The delegation recognised his fight against colonialism that inspires many.

The delegation visited the Promenade Garden in Guyana on Wednesday and paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Guyana said, "The All-Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation visited the Promenade Garden and paid floral tribute to the statue of Father of the Nation- Mahatma Gandhi- recalling his lasting contribution to fight against colonial rule and oppression which that was an inspiration for many across the world. The delegation also interacted with Indian students studying at various Medical Universities in Guyana."

https://x.com/IndiainGuyana/status/1927542697247515133

Following their visit to Guyana, the all-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor is scheduled to visit Panama from May 27 to 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)