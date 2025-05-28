California, May 28: US President Donald Trump issued a warning to California on Tuesday, May 27, over the participation of a transgender athlete in the upcoming CIF State Track and Field Championships. The athlete, AB Hernandez, a junior from Jurupa Valley High School, has qualified in multiple events, sparking heated debate across the state. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, threatened to cut federal funding to California if the state does not bar transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports.

President Trump's warning comes as Hernandez, the only openly transgender athlete set to compete at the championship meet in Clovis, has faced mounting opposition from politicians and local school officials. According to an NBC News report, Hernandez won the triple jump and long jump at the Southern Section Masters Meet, securing her place in the state finals. Despite criticism, Hernandez told the media she focuses on her performance and leaves the controversy behind when competing. Notably, she also ranked No. 1 in the triple jump and No. 2 in the long jump this season. Donald Trump Claims Canada Considering Offer To Become 51st State of US at No Cost.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which governs high school sports in the state, reiterated its stance that all students should participate in line with their gender identity. In response to the backlash, CIF announced a pilot entry process for the championships. This process allows additional cisgender female athletes a chance to compete if they narrowly missed qualifying marks. CIF emphasised it remains committed to inclusivity while upholding California’s anti-discrimination laws. Donald Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Interviews, Mulls More Social Media Vetting for Foreign Nationals: Report.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s social media post threatened to withhold "large scale federal funding" from California if transgender athletes are allowed to compete in girls’ sports. He also called on Governor Gavin Newsom to intervene, labelling the situation as unfair and “demeaning to women and girls.” Governor Newsom has expressed concerns about the rhetoric but stated that changing the law is not a priority, highlighting the small number of transgender athletes in the state’s public schools.

