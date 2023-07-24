Beijing [China], July 24 (ANI): Ten people were killed after the roof of a middle school gymnasium in China’s northeastern city of Qiqihar collapsed on Sunday, CNN reported, citing the Chinese state media.

There were 19 people in the gym at the time of the mishap.

According to local search and rescue centre, four people managed to escape while fifteen others were stuck inside as the tragic incident took place.

According to a preliminary inquiry, construction waste called perlite that was left on the gym roof during construction on a neighbouring building may have contributed to the collapse, CNN reported.

According to the early examination, the material acquired weight after being saturated with rainwater, which caused it to become heavier and eventually collapsed. Police have taken those in charge of the construction, in custody.

The situation is being investigated further, according to the authorities. Rescue efforts are still underway. (ANI)

