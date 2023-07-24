Jaipur, July 24: At a time when Seema Haidar from Pakistan is making news for crossing boundaries and barriers to reach India to meet her love, Rajasthan's Anju Rafael, a married mother of two, has also crossed the border to meet her Facebook friend. While Anju, a resident of Bhiwadi, works with a vehicle company, her husband is employed with a private company.

Anju had shared a social media post confirming that she had reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her Nasrullah, who she had befriended on Facebook. Meanwhile, Anju's children have said that they were unaware of their mother's whereabouts. They are living with their father at present. Her husband said that they got married in 2007 and Anju is originally from Gwalior. Seema Haider-Like Case in Jharkhand: Polish Woman Barbara Polak Flies to India With Six-Year-Old Daughter to Marry Man She Met on Instagram Two Years Back (Watch Video).

"My wife went somewhere on July 20. I called but she did not take pick up the phone. After two days she called via social media and said that she is in Lahore to meet her friend and will return in three-four days," said her husband. Seema Haider Case: Pakistani Woman, Who Illegally Crossed Borders for 'PUBG Lover', Requests PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath To Let Her Stay in India.

Anju got her passport made in the year 2020. She told her husband that she is going to Jaipur. The police have said that further investigations are underway as the Pakistan High Commission has sought information with regards to the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2023 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).