Tel Aviv [Israel], November 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) released footage on Monday of two Hamas terrorists explaining to interrogators how they used an ambulance to kidnap Thai and Nepalese agricultural workers during the massacre of October 7 and taking them to the Shifa Hospital.

The terrorists, Adham Hawwas and Ismail Hawwas, were both seen in security footage at Kibbutz Alumim, near the Gaza Strip, and inside Gaza's Shifa Hospital.

Both were arrested in Gaza and taken to Israel for interrogation.

"I crossed the fence through a gap that allowed me to pass on foot. After that I got on a white Magnum Jeep and we drove to the settlement gate which was closed. We climbed over the gate and entered the area with the farmers' rooms," said Adham.

"Two people I was with took someone and left with him. Then, in addition to the two abductees, I brought another one," he added.

"We put the abductees in the ambulance, where Abu Khaled asked one of the abductees: 'What is your name?' But he didn't understand what he was asking. The second kidnapper hinted to him: 'Thailand,' and then we realized that they both have the same citizenship and most likely they are working. They told us to go with the ambulance to Shifa Hospital."

At Shifa, the first abductee was walked in while the second was wheeled in on a gurney.

Ismail said that someone from the Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades was inside the room that the hostages were taken to, while another two stood outside. Asked if those men were armed, Ismail answered, "Yes."

Last Monday, the Shin Bet released footage of Palestinians confirming to Shin Bet interrogators how terrorists hid inside hospitals and dressed as medical personnel

Shifa Hospital, located in the North Rimal neighborhood and boasting 570 beds, is Gaza's largest medical center, serving the medical needs of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. It was originally built by British authorities in 1946. In the 1980s, Israel renovated and expanded Shifa as part of an initiative to improve Gaza living conditions.

As far back as 2009, the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) reported during the Gaza war of that year that Hamas operatives were hiding in the hospital, and that the basement had become Hamas's headquarters.

As the Tazpit Press Service reported, in addition to being used to hide Hamas leaders and hostages, the terror group is known to have launched rockets, tortured suspected collaborators and hoarded a half-million liters of fuel in the hospital compound. (ANI/TPS)

