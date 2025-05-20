Dubai [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, chaired a meeting of the Defence Council, where he stressed the importance of strengthening efforts, fostering teamwork, and deepening collaboration to release the leadership's vision for advancing the UAE's defence capabilities.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the steadfast support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his commitment to equipping all units with cutting-edge defence systems and technologies, ensuring their full readiness to serve the nation.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen military and institutional strategies while emphasising the importance of developing and enhancing capabilities across the Ministry's various departments.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the National Defence College in Abu Dhabi. Upon arrival, he was received by Brigadier General Saeed Hassan Al Yamahi, Commander of the National Defence College, along with several senior officials. He was briefed on the College's academic programmes offered to both military and civilian personnel, and its curriculum designed to develop future national leaders.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan also met with officers enrolled in the 12th National Defence Course (2024-2025), discussing their academic experience and reaffirming the leadership's support for excellence in all fields of national service.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the National Defence College is a leading academic and strategic institution, crucial to preparing national leaders with the insight and skills to make informed decisions, protect national achievements, and navigate future challenges. He also praised its role in advancing strategic thinking and fostering cooperation between the military and civilian establishments.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; along with senior officers and officials from the Ministry. (ANI/WAM)

