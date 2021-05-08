New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): India and the US have developed strong collaboration in the area of public health which extends to building and enhancing co-operation and support in the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

He was digitally interacting with Xavier Becerra, US Secretary of Health and Human Services.

An official release said Harsh Vardhan congratulated Becerra on assuming charge as Secretary of Health and Human Services and thanked his gesture to initiate communication to establish formal contact to work closely on bilateral cooperation and address global challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Both nations have developed a strong collaboration in the area of public health which extends to build and enhance the co-operation and support in the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is highly appreciable to learn that the statements of solidarity between us are quickly manifesting as practical forms of support to enhance healthcare support and fight the pandemic. We are thankful and highly appreciate the support of the United States of America for medical supplies," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

The Minister also briefed his counterpart about India's response to COVID-19.

Vowing to fight COVID-19 together, Harsh Vardhan said they will take the partnership forward "especially during this pandemic when globally the healthcare and related system is facing stress".

The release said Becerra recounted the crisis in his country brought about by COVID-19 and expressed his empathy towards the suffering of Indians due to strong second wave of pandemic. He also assured of President Biden's unwavering commitment to engage, collaborate and fight COVID-19 together. (ANI)

