Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 11 (ANI): Hasan Mahmud has been appointed as Bangladesh's new Foreign Minister, succeeding Abdul Momen. In the previous term, Hasan Mahmud was entrusted with the responsibilities of Bangalesh's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Asaduzzaman Khan retained his earlier portfolio as home minister.

Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on Wednesday named its 36-member cabinet.

The Cabinet members of the new government on Thursday took the oath of office at the Bangabhaban. The oath was administered by Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain on Wednesday told reporters that the new cabinet will be comprised of 36 members. This will include 25 ministers and 11 state ministers in this cabinet. Among them, there will be two technocrat ministers this time.

The ministers are: AKM Mojammel Haque, Obaidul Quader, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Asaduzzaman Khan, Dr Dipu Moni, Md Tajul Islam, Md Faruk Khan, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, Anisul Huq, Hasan Mahmud, Md Abdus Shahid, Sadhan Chandra Majumdar, Ubaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Md Abdur Rahman, Narayan Chandra, Abdus Salam, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Forhad Hossain, Faridul Haque Khan, Md Jillul Hakim, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Nazmul Hasan Papon, Architect Yeafesh Osman and Dr Samanta Lal Sen, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The 11 state ministers are; Simeen Hussain Rimi, Nasrul Hamid, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Mohammad A Arafat, Md Mohibur Rahman, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Zahid Faruk, Kujendra Lal Tripura, Rumana Ali, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, and Ahsanul Islam Titu.

Earlier, President Mohammad Shahabuddin invited Awami League President Sheikh Hasina to form the government, as she has gained the confidence of the majority of the members of parliament.

Sheikh Hasina registered a historic victory, clinching a consecutive fourth term as the Bangladesh Prime Minister. Her party, the Awami League secured 223 seats to form the government in the elections held on January 7.

Sheikh Hasina won the Gopalganj-3 constituency in a landslide victory, her eighth term as a Member of Parliament and fifth term as the PM.

The elections were held amid tensions, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties observed a strike across the country as they boycotted the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated PM Hasina on the historic victory."Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections," PM Modi posrted on X. (ANI)

