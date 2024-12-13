Taipei [Taiwan], December 13 (ANI): Taiwan is intensifying efforts to screen and treat hepatitis C among high-risk groups, including prisoners, drug users, and individuals with chronic diseases, in a bid to eliminate the virus by next year, five years ahead of the WHO's 2030 target, Minister of Health and Welfare Chiu Tai-yuan announced yesterday, Taipei Times reported.

The nation has achieved significant progress in controlling hepatitis infections, thanks to the universal hepatitis B vaccination program launched in 1984, Chiu said.

Since 1986, every newborn has been inoculated against hepatitis B. "Based on the successful experience of controlling hepatitis B, the government is confident of being awarded gold-tier certification in hepatitis C elimination," he added.

To address underperforming indicators, the government plans to "go the last mile" by enhancing screening and treatment efforts, particularly among drug users, incarcerated individuals, and patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes and renal conditions.

These measures aim to improve the efficacy of chronic disease treatments through better management of hepatitis C, Chiu said.

Health Promotion Administration (HPA) Director-General Wu Chao-chun noted that Taiwan has already met several WHO hepatitis C elimination goals. As of June, the diagnostic rate for hepatitis C patients in the country reached 90.6 per cent, with a cure rate exceeding 95 per cent, reported Taipei Times.

"Standards in blood transfusion safety and injection safety have also been achieved," Wu said.

Among drug users, the average use of sterile and safe needles reached 292 per person per year, nearing the WHO's benchmark of 300. Wu emphasised that achieving this milestone brings Taiwan closer to earning gold-tier certification next year.

Reinfection risks among drug users and prisoners have been a challenge, Wu said. To address this, these groups are exempt from the limitation of a single state-funded hepatitis C screening and are provided with long-term monitoring.

Meanwhile, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital gastroenterology attending physician Chien Rong-nan highlighted the importance of informed consent for hepatitis C screenings to uphold human rights, Taipei Times reported.

However, Chien noted, "Most drug users do not like to have blood tests, leading to hepatitis C diagnostic rates as low as 40 to 50 per cent in prisons."

To overcome this issue, the HPA has introduced an at-home rapid testing approach, similar to blood glucose tests, to encourage screenings in prisons. This innovation aims to boost participation and diagnostic rates among reluctant individuals, Chien said.

With these measures, Taiwan is optimistic about achieving its ambitious hepatitis C elimination target by 2025, demonstrating its commitment to public health and setting a global standard in combating the disease. (ANI)

