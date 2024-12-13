Harrison, December 13: A small plane crashed onto a New York highway in Westchester County Thursday night, killing one of two people on board and injuring the other, authorities said.

The crash shut down traffic on Interstate 684 in Harrison, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Manhattan, at about 7 pm. US Plane Crash: Close Shave for Golfer After Small Aircraft Crashes at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, Video Surfaces.

Video from the scene showed the damaged white plane against a guardrail in the center median, with emergency vehicles blocking all lanes of traffic. Gov Kathy Hochul said the Department of Environmental Conservation was on scene to clean up spilled aviation fuel. US Plane Crash: 4 Injured As Small Aircraft Crashes Near Pomona Dragstrip During NHRA Finals in California (Watch Videos).

"My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual,” Hochul said in a statement.

