Dubai [United Arab Emirates], March 8 (ANI): Heruon launched its new breakthrough technology, Artemis, on Wednesday, at the Dubai World Police Summit Building. With its award-winning facial and object recognition technology, Artemis can detect Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signals and can be adapted to detect Global System for Mobile communication (GSM).

Dubai world police summit showcases the best talent globally in policing and security. The Commander of the Dubai police has brought together the leaders of the finest police forces in the world alongside cutting-edge technology.

Unlike International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI)-grabbers which usually require advanced high-level approval, Artemis does not need any special authorisation. But, it will indicate when an IMSI-grabber is needed. Artemis gathers significant amounts of information that assist in multiple ways when used with other Heruon technology.

While addressing the event at the Dubai World Police Summit, Heruon CEO Francis Howard said, "It was gratifying this week to have so many compliments for our new technology from so many senior Police officers from around the world gathered at the World Police Summit in Dubai."

Artemis will provide alerts of human activity which give rise to concerns such as monitoring individuals under observation, providing advance warning of individuals approaching sensitive or secure areas, identifying migrants in remote or marine border areas identifying movement in conflict zones.

Artemis can support other technologies which identify drug smuggling at sea, provide more certain identification of persons of interest, penetrate criminal organisations and supply hard evidence for prosecution.

Usable both indoors and outdoors, it can be deployed in multiple ways including on drones, cars, cycles or on foot. This ground-breaking technology can provide valuable assistance to law enforcement with potential savings in manpower costs.

The World Police Summit provides an unparalleled platform to explore the current challenges facing police forces and the latest technological advancements, strategies, and innovations across the law enforcement and security spectrum.

Hosted by Dubai Police, the summit is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 7 to 9 March 2023. (ANI)

