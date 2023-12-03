Tel Aviv [Israel], December 3 (ANI/TPS): Several Israeli soldiers were lightly injured from fragments and a vehicle was damaged in an anti-tank missile attack from Lebanon on Sunday afternoon, the Israeli Defense Forces said.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack on the army vehicle that was targeted in the area of Moshav Beit Hillel in Eastern Galilee.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Uncovers 800 Tunnels in Gaza Amid Ongoing Ground Offensive.

In addition, the IDF detected several launches in the Mount Dov area, some of which struck inside Lebanese territory.

Israeli artillery targeted the sources of the fire.

Also Read | Marapi Volcano Erupts in Indonesia, Spewing Ash Plumes and Blanketing Several Villages With Ash (Watch Video).

The army shelled several targets in Southern Lebanon earlier on Sunday in response to anti-tank missile fire.

The missile hit an open area near Kibbutz Yiftah, also in the Eastern Galilee, causing no injuries, the military said.

On Saturday, the IDF confirmed that terrorists in Lebanon fired numerous rockets at Israel the previous night. The Iron Dome aerial defence system was not activated as the projectiles hit open areas, causing no injuries or damage.

In response, the IDF shelled the area from which the launches were carried out, and fighter jets struck the terrorist cell responsible for the fire.

Later on Saturday, the military said that aircraft and artillery were striking Hezbollah terrorist assets in Lebanon.

Israel has responded to multiple daily attacks from Hezbollah terrorists throughout the war against Hamas in Gaza, but the northern border was mostly quiet during the week-long ceasefire that ended on Friday. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)