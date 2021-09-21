New York [US], September 21 (ANI): The high-level segment of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (local time) in New York.

Taking to Twitter, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN said, "@UN all decked up! High Level segment of #UNGA to begin tomorrow in #NewYork."

External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar has arrived in New York for United Nations General Assembly high-level week and to hold bilateral talks with his Norway, Iraq and the UK counterparts.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, he will be holding a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York for UNGA High-level debate week.

The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing UNGA on September 25. (ANI)

