Islamabad [Pakistan], November 20 (ANI): Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has reiterated that holding the general elections in a "timely" manner in the country continues to remain the biggest priority of his government, ARY News reported.

Furthermore, Anwarul Haq Kakar, the acting prime minister, stated that the primary goal of the interim administration is to organise elections on schedule so that the newly elected government may enter office and begin serving the country.

It is important to note that general elections are scheduled for February 8, 2024, as announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently.

According to ARY News, the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the general election date in accordance with Section 57 of the Election Act.

The notice stated that the general elections would be held in February, in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling.

The interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, notably, made these remarks in an interview with a private news channel.

In his interview, he further spoke about Imran Khan's safety in prison. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is safe in prison, ARY News reported.

PM Kakar further questioned the accusation of prejudice against the caretaker government. According to Kakar, the PTI leader was lawfully arrested and is being prosecuted.

He said that Imran Khan was put behind bars prior to the caretaker administration taking power. "Think ten times before levelling allegations," Kakar said, according to ARY News.

Referring to the events of May 9 in the nation, Prime Minister Kakar stated that anyone who assault an establishment that has prevented anarchy in the nation have to be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He added that the government's appeal against the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn civilians' military trials was entirely appropriate because anyone who attacks a military installation should be put on trial in a military court.

Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan, was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case. (ANI)

