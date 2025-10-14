Tel Aviv [Israel], October 14 (ANI): After more than two years of waiting, hoping, and grieving, Israel on Monday welcomed home the last of the 20 living hostages who had been held captive in Gaza since the brutal attacks of October 7, 2023.

The long-awaited return comes as part of a ceasefire deal reached earlier this week, with US President Donald Trump being a centre point for the agreement.

Also Read | Donald Trump Calls PM Narendra Modi 'A Very Good Friend', Praises India in Gaza Peace Deal Speech (Watch Video).

According to the Press Service of Israel (TPS), the 20 captives tell a story of their own, and as they return to the Israeli soil, they are closing a harrowing chapter of uncertainty but opening new ones of mourning and healing.

Matan Angrest, 22, was serving at the Nahal Oz military base when he was dragged from his tank during the attack. A video of his abduction, released by his family last year, brought national attention to his case. His mother, Anat, had said she shared it out of fear her son had been forgotten.

Also Read | Gaza Peace Summit: Donald Trump, Arab Leaders Seal Landmark Peace Agreement to End Israel-Hamas War (Watch Video).

Gali and Ziv Berman, 28, twin brothers from Kfar Aza kibbutz, were taken together. Their older brother, Liran, once said that no matter the outcome, their family would be marked forever. "Even if my brothers are released, it will leave lifelong scars," he said, as quoted by TPS.

Elkana Bohbot, 36, was captured at the Nova music festival. He had the chance to flee but chose to stay and help the wounded. In May, he was seen in a propaganda video in a visibly deteriorated condition, pleading to see his wife and child again.

Rom Braslavski, 21, also taken from Nova, where he was working as a security guard, was said to have saved others before being abducted. He later appeared in a propaganda video, visibly distressed.

Nimrod Cohen, 20, a corporal in the Israeli army, was guarding near the Nirim kibbutz when his unit was overrun. His father described this week's ceasefire news as the moment their family had been praying for.

Ariel and Davi Cunio, 28 and 38, were kidnapped from Nir Oz kibbutz. Ariel's girlfriend, Davi's wife, and twin daughters were released in previous deals. Their father, Luis Cunio, wrote of the "unknown" their family had endured, especially for the young children asking daily why their fathers had not returned.

Evyatar David, 24, was taken from the Nova festival. In August, a video showed him claiming he had gone days without food or water, sparking public outrage and fears over his treatment in captivity.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 24, was abducted while dancing with his brother at Nova. His brother, Gal, had spoken of the daily pain of missing him. "Thinking about him all day, every day," he said.

Maxim Herkin, 37, a Russian-Israeli dual citizen, had not originally planned to attend Nova but went at the last minute. A father and sole breadwinner for his family, he was born in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Eitan Horn, 38, was taken alongside his brother Iair from Nir Oz. Iair, released in February, had spoken of putting his own recovery on hold to focus on Eitan's release.

Segev Kalfon, 27, was taken while trying to flee Nova. He had been on the phone with his family just before militants reached his vehicle. Diagnosed with severe anxiety before the attack, his family had voiced serious concerns over his well-being.

Bar Kupperstein, 23, a bouncer at Nova, had stayed behind to help the wounded. His aunt told reporters the family was holding on to the hope that he was alive and surviving.

Omri Miran, 48, was kidnapped from his home in Nahal Oz. Militants forced a neighbour to trick the family into opening their safe room. His wife recalled holding back their terrified daughter as Omri was taken away.

Eitan Mor, 25, also worked as a security guard for Nova. Witnesses later described him helping others to safety before he was captured.

Yosef-Haim Ohana, 25, was aiding the wounded at Nova when he was taken. In February, his family said they had received a "clear sign" that he was alive.

Alon Ohel, 24, was also abducted at Nova. His mother, writing in August, said she believed he would one day play piano again--"from Beethoven to Elton John to his own songs."

Avinatan Or, 32, was taken with his girlfriend, Noa Argamani, who was released earlier. She described him as a man of quiet strength--"always present, even when silent."

Matan Zangauker, 25, was taken from Nir Oz alongside his partner, who was released in 2023. His mother recently wrote of her yearning to finally hold him again after nearly two years of imagining that moment, as reported by TPS.

Each hostage who walked free on Monday carries a story marked by unfathomable trauma, personal sacrifice, and the extraordinary resilience of families who never gave up. And for the 28 who did not return alive, Israel mourns the silence that speaks louder than any scream of lives cut short, of birthdays missed, of children growing up without parents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)