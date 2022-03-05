Mlyny [Poland], March 5 (ANI): Nadia, a Ukrainian woman who fled the conflict-torn country, reached a refugee centre in the bordering nation Poland with her two children.

The refugee centre is located at Mlyny village near the Poland-Ukraine border. Notably, the Polish government has set up war refugee centres in various parts of the border region in Poland.

Nadia's house in Kyiv was damaged in an attack by a rocket launcher. Her husband and brother are still in Ukraine. She somehow managed to reach the border travelling by train.

Like Nadia, lakhs of people have fled conflict-ridden Ukraine and crossed over to neighbouring countries. Nadia expressed hope that the clouds of tension will soon pass from the skies of Ukraine and peace will prevail.

"My husband and my brother are still in Ukraine. My name means hope, and I hope peace returns to my country," Nadia told ANI.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

As many as 28 children were killed and 64 wounded in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, according to The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet. (ANI)

