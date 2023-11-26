Gaza Strip, Nov 26 (AP) The Israeli military says the hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel.

It said the hostages, who included 13 Israelis and four Thais, were being taken to hospitals for observation and to be reunited with families.

The hostages were released late on Saturday on the second day of a four-day ceasefire with Hamas.

Israel was set to free 39 Palestinian prisoners early on Sunday under the agreement.

Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late on Saturday in the second round of swaps under a ceasefire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.

The army said Red Cross representatives transferred the freed hostages, including four Thais, to Egypt late on Saturday. (AP)

