Houston, Oct 1 (AP) An employee at a Houston charter school was shot and wounded by a former student, police said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a 25-year-old man surrendered after being surrounded by police at YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday.

The shooter shot a door, then entered the school, where he shot a school employee in the back, Finner said. He did not identify either person by name and said the school employee was taken to a hospital after getting care from police.

The school says no students were hurt. (AP)

