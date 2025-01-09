Muscat [Oman], January 9 (ANI): Khalid bin Sulaiman Al Salhi, Director General in the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayen), Oman on Thursday spoke about investment potential between the two countries and said there is a huge potential between the two countries when it comes to investment between Oman and India.

Speaking with ANI, Khalid bin Sulaiman Al Salhi, Director General in the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayen), Oman on India and Oman relationship said, "I think there is a huge potential between the two countries when it comes to investment between Oman and India. And definitely we at Madayan, the industrial states, we are looking forward to receive investments from India to discuss the new technology in different sectors. We are currently focusing on ICT, we are focusing on also food processing and pharma industries, infrastructure as well. So these are the major sectors we are focusing on when it comes to Oman and India bilateral investments."

Being asked about whether two nations have a plan of action towards collaboration in investment, the Omani official replied in optimism.

"Yes, of course. The joint investment fund is one of the major things that the Sultanate and India is working on. And when it comes to investment from us, we are localizing the investment within Oman. So we are definitely going to facilitate any kind of inquiries or investment coming from the Indian side as well," he said.

Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League, and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) fora.

India and Oman are linked by geography, history, and culture and enjoy warm and cordial relations. While people-to-people contact between India and Oman can be traced back 5000 years, diplomatic relations were established in 1955, and the relationship was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership in 2008, as per the Indian Embassy in Oman. (ANI)

