Dubai [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No.14 of 2023, transitioning Ajman University from a for-profit entity to a non-profit institution.

This Decree aims at enhancing the University's academic and research mission, ensuring its financial independence, and providing educational opportunities to students worldwide.

According to the Decree, Ajman University shall have the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its powers. It shall also have financial and administrative independence.

Ajman University will be owned by the Government of Ajman, and the Government's financial, administrative, and human resources policies in place shall not be applicable.

The Decree also sets forth the University's objectives, which encompass achieving academic excellence on the local, regional, and international levels, advancing scientific research and supporting economic development.

In addition, the Decree promotes access to higher education, nurtures qualified professionals, and fosters a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council and Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees, commended the Ajman Ruler's wise decision, noting that it will open new opportunities for academic excellence.

Sheikh Ammar emphasised that this strategic transformation aligns with Ajman University's steadfast commitment to providing top-tier education, advancing knowledge, promoting outstanding research, while fostering a stronger sense of community and shared values.

This Decree revokes Emiri Decree No. 6 of 2021 regarding the organisation of Ajman University, and any text or provision contained in any other legislation that conflicts with the provisions of this decree shall also be cancelled.

The rules and regulations in force at the University shall continue to be implemented until the stipulated rules and regulations are issued. This Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. (ANI/WAM)

