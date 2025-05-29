Ottawa, May 29 (PTI) Partial human remains have been found at a Hamilton landfill during the search for a 40-year-old Indian-origin woman who has been missing since December, Canadian police said on Thursday, according to media reports.

Police are awaiting DNA confirmation, which can take weeks, it said Thursday morning, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

Shalini Singh's family members reported her missing on December 10, 2024, according to citynews.ca. According to the information provided at the time of her disappearance, Singh, a mental health care worker, last spoke with her family on December 4, 2024.

She was last seen entering her apartment on December 2, 2024.

Homicide detectives have been conducting an extensive search for Singh at the Glanbrook Landfill on Haldibrook Road since February 24. The search was initially meant to conclude on April 18, but was extended by two weeks, CBC reported.

In an update from investigators on Thursday, police said they recovered partial human remains at the landfill site on May 21.

The partial remains were found within the 5,000 cubic metre “target zone” that police were searching.

“Shalini Singh's family has been made aware of this development and is being supported by our Victim Services Unit,” Hamilton police said through a news release. PTI

