Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Amid the deportation drive initiated by the Government of Pakistan against Afghan illegal immigrants, Amnesty International urged the government to "halt the continued detentions, deportations, and [alleged] widespread harassment of Afghan refugees," The Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

Amnesty International is an international non-governmental organisation focused on human rights, with its headquarters in the United Kingdom.

Also Read | British Couple on Holiday in Egypt Die From Poisoning After Room Next Door Sprayed for Bedbugs.

The Pakistan-based news daily reported quoting Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns for South Asia, Livia Saccardi, accused Pakistan of using Afghan refugees as "political pawns".

She also emphasised that the Afghan refugees face risk as they return to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan amidst a crackdown on human rights.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Newborn Baby Dies in Al-Shifa Hospital Due to Continued Electricity Outage, Says Palestinian Health Ministry.

The human rights group cited reports of alleged harassment in holding centres and instances where legal migrants possessing Proof of Registration (POR) identity documents were allegedly targeted. The organisation claimed that a 17-year-old boy was detained in a Karachi raid on November 3, despite being born in Pakistan and holding a UNHCR-issued POR card.

Amnesty claimed that the family was denied access to the detention centre, and the boy was deported the following day with his whereabouts remaining unknown.

Livia Saccardi warned that if the Pakistani government does not halt deportations immediately, it will deny thousands of at-risk Afghans, especially women and girls, access to safety, education, and livelihood.

The backdrop of these supposed apprehensions is the international community's reluctance to recognise the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, which has faced allegations of human rights violations, particularly concerning girls' education and freedom of expression.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has openly addressed the non-cooperation of the Afghan Taliban regime in addressing the recent spike in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, particularly attributed to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Kakar linked the increase in terror incidents to the Taliban's return to power in 2021, stressing that the expulsion of undocumented Afghans was a response to the unwillingness of the Taliban-led administration to act against terrorists using Afghan soil for attacks in Pakistan.

Despite Pakistan's continuous expression of concerns about militant safe havens in Afghanistan, the Taliban-led administration has not taken sufficient action, leading to deportation measures.

The Doha Accord, facilitating the US exit from Afghanistan in 2021, had included assurances from the Taliban that Afghan soil would not be used for terrorism against any country, including Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)