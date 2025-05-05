Petra [Jordan], May 5 (ANI/WAM): Jordan's Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) evacuated hundreds of tourists from the ancient city of Petra on Sunday after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in several areas of the region, in a precautionary move to ensure visitor safety.

Yazan Mahadin, Commissioner of Petra Archeology Park and Tourism at the PDTRA, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that ticket sales for site entry were suspended from midday as a safety measure, according to Jordan News Agency.

Mahadin said that 1,785 tourists had visited the site earlier in the day, and most were evacuated by Civil Defence teams from high-traffic areas, including the Al-Khazneh, the Siq, the Roman Soldier's Tomb, the Monastery, and the slopes of Prophet Harun. No injuries were reported. (ANI/WAM)

