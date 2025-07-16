Jerusalem, Jul 16 (PTI) Around 200 yoga enthusiasts turned up at the historical Jaffa Gate complex in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), earlier postponed due to the Israel-Iran conflict.

With a sense of relative calm returning to the country, the picturesque location came alive as people of all ages gathered for the session. The theme was 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

The yoga session was organised by Municipality of Jerusalem, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and the Embassy of India on the outskirts of the old city of Jerusalem.

In a country that boasts of the highest number of yoga practitioners and teachers per capita of population, the event underscored the role of the ancient Indian practice in inspiring "a journey from personal well-being to shared harmony", reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of moving from "me to we".

"Organising yoga at this time in Israel is very timely as people are stressed out and anxiety levels are high. Yoga keeps us healthy, physically and mentally," India's Ambassador to Israel J P Singh said.

"We couldn't organise international yoga day on June 21 due to the recent conflict, but we are organising it today in the historic city of Jerusalem in cooperation with the Israeli Foreign Ministry and Municipality of Jerusalem," he said.

"Every day should be yoga day for the well-being of people," he added.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Sagi Karni, Head of Bureau for South Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel, said, "We know that the international yoga day is very important for his excellency the prime minister of India, Mr. Modi. And if it is important for him, then it is important for us. So we are very happy to practice here in Jerusalem."

"Many of you know that the first prime minister of Israel, David Ben-Gurion, was very much into philosophy and also eastern philosophies like Buddhism and practised yoga," Karni said as he quoted the benefits of yoga the former PM wrote about in a letter to his daughter.

Ben-Gurion was known to be a yoga practitioner.

Liat Piatro Amon, Director of the Sports Authority at the Municipality of Jerusalem, welcomed the participants in Jerusalem.

She described the city as "a global hub for sports" with "profound depth and tradition — a meeting point of cultures, faiths, and diverse communities".

"Its unique atmosphere provides fertile ground for spiritual practices like yoga, which aim not only to enhance physical well-being but also to invite self-reflection, inner balance, and a deeper connection to oneself and the world around us," she said.

"I see yoga not merely as a physical discipline but as a holistic way of life — one that promotes health, emotional well-being, and a sense of community," Piatra Amon said.

Singh, Karni and Piatra Amon also released yellow balloons into the sky, calling for peace and release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

A participant, Lena told PTI that it is noteworthy that preschool yoga, prenatal yoga workplace yoga, yoga for soldiers, yoga in its many forms has found its way into virtually every area of Israeli life.

"It is such a relief to see life back in the city in such style with yoga and smiles everywhere," she said.

The yoga session was led by Jerusalem-based yoga instructors Maayan Shenhar and Maayan Rodan. There was also live sitar music by Israeli musician Tavor Ben Dor.

"It is such an honour to teach and practice with hundreds of yogis at this amazing location under the historic walls of Jerusalem. I was born in Jerusalem, so for me it's a dream come true to help build the yoga community in this amazing city," Shenhar told PTI.

"I have been teaching yoga for 15 years and have seen the benefits of the practice in maintaining physical health and mindful living, especially during difficult times. We all need to put an emphasis on taking care of ourselves," she said.

In the run up to IDY 2025, the Embassy of India organised a series of pre-IDY events in various universities and cities across the country.

Yoga's popularity in Israel can be made out from the fact that it is taught across the country in schools and even kindergartens and the youngsters are generally aware of its Indian origin.

