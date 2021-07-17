Budapest [Hungary], July 17 (ANI/FENA): The Hungarian government will offer citizens the option of receiving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting in August, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

The third dose will be available to all people regardless of age, health condition or which vaccine he initially received, Orban said in an interview with public radio.

The government recommends, but does not require, a third dose to be injected at least four months after the second, and doctors can choose whether to give the patient a different vaccine than those he has previously received.

"There is no reason to fear a third dose of the vaccine. If people are not afraid and their sense of security is enhanced if they receive it, why would we deny them that option? Orban asked.

Hungary is the last European country to offer a third dose of the vaccine in the midst of concerns that some vaccines do not provide full protection against COVID-19. In May, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced they would offer a third dose to those who received the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine after expressed concerns that it was not developing enough antibodies to protect against the virus.

In Hungary, which also uses the Sinopharm vaccine, some have expressed concern that they are not fully protected from OVID-19, and have requested a third dose, according to an American news agency reports. (ANI/FENA)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)