Wilmington (US), Dec 10 (AP) President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter has said that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware US Attorney's office was disclosed in a statement by President-elect Biden's transition office on Wednesday.

Hunter Biden's attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment. (AP)

