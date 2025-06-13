Jerusalem, Jun 13 (AP) The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Friday that an Israeli strike hit Iran's uranium enrichment facility at Natanz.

In a statement on the social platform X, the IAEA's head Rafael Mariano Grossi was quoted as saying: “The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. ... The Agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country.”

Also Read | Operation Rising Lion: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Struck at the Heart of Iran's Nuclear Programme Including Main Enrichment Facility in Natanz, Targeted Iranian Nuclear Scientists (Watch Video).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel targeted both nuclear and military sites. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)