New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): In a significant step towards furthering comprehensive bilateral relations, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Indonesia Coast Guard (Badan Keamanan Laut Republik Indonesia - BAKAMLA) have renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation for a period of three years.

The MoU was signed between both organisations in 2020, which marked a significant milestone underscoring the vision of Gol towards a safer, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific region, the Indian Coast Guard said.

As per the statement by the ICG, under the umbrella of the MoU provisions, eight-member BAKAMLA delegation led by Vice Admiral Irvansyah, S H, Chief of Indonesia Coast Guard is visiting India from January 24 to January 28 which also included the conducting of the 2nd High Level Meeting between ICG and BAKAMLA on January 27.

It was led by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, and DGICG from the Indian Coast Guard side. The meeting focused on augmenting operational-level interaction and capacity building in areas of Maritime Search & Rescue, Pollution Response and Maritime Law Enforcement, the statement said.

The meeting was significant in providing added impetus to the existing professional relationship between the two Coast Guards.

Relations between the two Coast Guards go back a long way as ICG ships first visited Indonesia in 2002 towards professional interaction and exchanges.

"This meeting and visit is in continuation of the efforts by the Governments of the two countries to enhance cooperation between the Coast Guards in the field of maritime safety and security," the Indian Coast Guard noted.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation in accordance with the provisions of the MoU. Sharing of best practices and continuation of professional exchanges were also agreed upon during the meeting.

Notably, the Indian Coast Guard said that the ICG Ship Shaunak is presently on Overseas Deployment (OSD) to Jakarta from January 27 to January 30 to strengthen the professional linkage with BAKAMLA. (ANI)

